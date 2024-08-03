Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.54. Bunge Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-9.250 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.11.

NYSE:BG traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

