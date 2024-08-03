Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.04. 1,214,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,889. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $502.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.73.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

