Burney Co. Buys 18,635 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 314.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,808. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.29. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

