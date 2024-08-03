Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after acquiring an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.63. 1,464,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $287.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

