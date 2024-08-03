Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,328. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

