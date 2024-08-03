Burney Co. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.79.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.42.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

