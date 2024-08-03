Burney Co. Has $457,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,705 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.69. 509,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.44.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.