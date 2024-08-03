Burney Co. Has $509,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burney Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 376.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 16,747,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,000. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.