Burney Co. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 256,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 12,250,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,859. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

