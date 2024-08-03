Burney Co. Invests $567,000 in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 484,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,764,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATMU traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 2,804,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

