Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,617,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after buying an additional 396,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE AMN traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.81. 864,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,897. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

