Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,821 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,746 shares of company stock worth $11,648,541 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $97.67. 1,477,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,567. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

