Burney Co. Makes New $736,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,377,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,279,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,436,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.04. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.