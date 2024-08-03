Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,348 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. 2,291,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,656. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

