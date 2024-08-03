Burney Co. Sells 226 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $158.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
