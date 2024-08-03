Burney Co. Sells 226 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $158.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Get Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.