Burney Co. Sells 250 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,740.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 234,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 228,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. 2,291,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,996. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

