Burney Co. Sells 4,527 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 4,032,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,093. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

