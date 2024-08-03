Burney Co. Sells 8,579 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,721. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

