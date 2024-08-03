Bush Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,333 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.65. 5,776,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,282. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

