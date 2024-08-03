Bush Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 630 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Caterpillar comprises 0.2% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 71.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,674,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.2 %

CAT stock traded down $10.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

