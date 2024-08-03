Bush Investment Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bush Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,660,000 after buying an additional 385,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after acquiring an additional 251,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 4,741,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

