CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of CACI International worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CACI International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.90. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $466.48.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.55.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

