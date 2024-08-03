CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.90.

CAE stock opened at C$23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a 52-week low of C$22.68 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.40.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.2942656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

