CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.82

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.82 and last traded at C$23.86, with a volume of 442240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.90.

CAE Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.40.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.2942656 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

