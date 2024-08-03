Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as high as C$4.50. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 14,583 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFW has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.44.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,760,000.00. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,760,000.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,881 in the last 90 days. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.