California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

CWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,785. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 654,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 95,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

