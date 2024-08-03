Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 38,220 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 386.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Vera Therapeutics worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

VERA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.39. 763,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,064. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

