Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 4.7 %

BA stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,742,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

