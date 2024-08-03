Cambridge Trust Co. Has $320,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

