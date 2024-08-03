Cambridge Trust Co. Has $711,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 689,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,475. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.