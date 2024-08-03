Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,806. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $317.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average of $275.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

