Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 697 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $277.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

