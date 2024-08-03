Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 260 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 24,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.35. 1,305,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

