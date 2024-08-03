Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 540 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.34 and its 200-day moving average is $340.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

