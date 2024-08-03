Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 95,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,892,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,045. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.