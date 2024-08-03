Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Stephens

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $43.44.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

