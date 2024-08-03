Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,842,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.