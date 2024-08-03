Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE:CCJ traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. 9,842,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,909. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. Cameco has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

