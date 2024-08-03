Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Camping World Trading Down 6.6 %
CWH traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Camping World
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.