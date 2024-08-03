Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Camping World Trading Down 6.6 %

CWH traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.