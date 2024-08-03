Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$8.75

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REAL. ATB Capital increased their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.38.

TSE REAL opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$513.61 million, a PE ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

