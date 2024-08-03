Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.384 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

