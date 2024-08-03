Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Glj Research raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.03.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Down 7.4 %

CSIQ stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.