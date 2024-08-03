Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOEV opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Canoo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

