Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on September 3rd

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

CSL stock opened at $397.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.30.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,285,114 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

