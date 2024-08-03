Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on September 3rd

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
CSL stock opened at $397.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,285,114 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
