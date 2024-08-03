CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 293,187 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $2,720,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.