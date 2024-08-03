CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $811,138.18

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and approximately $811,138.18 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009888 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,818.49 or 0.99987553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011715 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00060026 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03090487 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $772,184.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.