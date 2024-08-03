Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.