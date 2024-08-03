Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.47

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.47 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 128.20 ($1.65). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 4,293,762 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.93) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

