CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 13,867,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

