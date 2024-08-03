Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CPF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,687. The stock has a market cap of $686.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

